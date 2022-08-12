ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital

ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport

For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Local nonprofit aims to provide 100 ‘Dream Rides’ to metro Detroiters with disabilities

Shannon Syzmanski says she can’t sleep the night before the Woodward Dream Cruise. “I just get so excited every year,” the 28-year-old Macomb Township resident said. “I was born with cerebral palsy and I was introduced to the Woodward Dream Cruise through one of my friends. It just makes me so happy that I can get out of my wheelchair and into a normal seat in a car.”
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen girl reported missing

A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Flint Journal

Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
BURTON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
lostinmichigan.net

The Big Old Marine City House

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. There are several beautiful old houses along the St. Clair River. I saw this one in Marine City along with several others but those posts will have to wait until another day. Thank you for Subscribing...
MARINE CITY, MI

