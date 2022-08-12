Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisory emergency declaration • Warren food pantry storage firebombed • Mastodon found during dig
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trinity Health Ann Arbor ranked nationally as high performing hospital
ANN ARBOR – Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been ranked as a high performing hospital for 2022-2023, according to U.S. News & World Report. The honor designates hospitals that offer outstanding quality for special medical conditions and procedures and is the highest award given by USNWR on its Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions rankings.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
Man charged with open murder, accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 48-year-old Albanian man has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Gregory Robertson, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Astrit Bushi was arrested Thursday morning at the General Motors plant and arraigned on the charge Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
Detroit News
Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness
Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him. Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish...
Detroit News
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
The Oakland Press
Local nonprofit aims to provide 100 ‘Dream Rides’ to metro Detroiters with disabilities
Shannon Syzmanski says she can’t sleep the night before the Woodward Dream Cruise. “I just get so excited every year,” the 28-year-old Macomb Township resident said. “I was born with cerebral palsy and I was introduced to the Woodward Dream Cruise through one of my friends. It just makes me so happy that I can get out of my wheelchair and into a normal seat in a car.”
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen girl reported missing
A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
fox2detroit.com
Man set up, carjacked after planning to meet women from Detroit club
A man was planning to meet two women when a Detroit after hours club closed. Instead, the women and a man set him up. They robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car.
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
lostinmichigan.net
The Big Old Marine City House
There are several beautiful old houses along the St. Clair River. I saw this one in Marine City along with several others but those posts will have to wait until another day.
