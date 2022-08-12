(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO