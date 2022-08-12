Dolphins offensive line in better place, but brute Bucs pose challenge

TAMPA — The very first day they met, Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson sat down with 10-year veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.

"I told him mentally what I was looking for and obviously a guy like that with his experience, I took everything he said to heart," Jackson, said on Thursday, his 23rd birthday.

Jackson's confidence has taken an enormous leap with mentoring from Armstead as well as the addition of numerous first-year coaches with offensive line experience, including new position coach Matt Applebaum.

On Saturday night, against the Bucs in Miami's preseason opener (CBS12, 7:30 p.m.), we'll see how much progress he's made. Jackson played guard last season but feels better at tackle.

“I think I was able to transition the intensity and my execution over the course of two days," Jackson said of joint practices vs. Tampa Bay. "I had a good first day, finished off with a great second day. That’s what I want to maintain. That’s what I will maintain."

Subscriber Column:Holding out Tua? Dolphins' Mike McDaniel makes smart call

Now presenting:Our Top 25 Miami Dolphins for 2022 season

Mike McDaniel's tape-teaching methods:They say they're legendary

It's a completely different mindset for Miami's offensive line, which was among the worst in the NFL last season. There are new coaches, new techniques and a new scheme.

And there's also relentless positivity. Asked this week about years of woeful offensive line play, first-year head coach Mike McDaniel said he didn't arrive with concerns.

"You know, I’ve heard that," McDaniel said. "I haven’t witnessed it."

What observers have seen in training camp is improved offensive line play.

"I think we’ve come a long way and I think the guys would also say that we’re not close to where we want to be, but shoot, it’s exciting for the guys," Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week.

Tua Tagovailoa sees line developing

In particular, Tagovailoa noted that the run game is a work in progress as linemen work with totally new rules, and this week, faced a totally different defensive front.

It should be really interesting to watch the movements of Miami's offensive linemen (and tight ends) in the run game on Saturday night. You should see plays that look totally different than Miami's offenses of recent years.

And the Bucs front is a very good challenge.

"Every NFL defense has a different way that they play football," McDaniel said. "It’s not just X's and O's on paper like structure. It’s how do they defend blocks. This group (Tampa) is awesome at coming off the ball. Among the entire league, they’re one of the top teams in defensive line penetration. They really launch off that, and that’s an adjustment for our guys."

All eyes will be on Jackson, who eventually will be asked to protect Tagovailoa's blind side. Asked this week, in general, about how the offensive line performed in practice, the veteran Armstead specifically complimented Miami's right guard and tackle.

"We did a lot of really good things," Armstead said. "We improved in communication. I’m really excited about that. Technique-wise, I saw a lot of guys implement things they were struggling with earlier in camp. I think Austin Jackson had a great two days. Rob Hunt, too."

Miami has an athletic offensive line, which should complement the new zone blocking scheme, in which players move together in a predetermined and consistent fashion.

Liam Eichenberg will try to hold down the left guard spot after playing mostly tackle as a rookie. And many eyes will be on center Connor Williams, making a transition from guard. Williams has done everything well except consistently snap.

Monitoring Connor Williams' snapping

The Dolphins will need to add another center if Williams is forced to move back to guard because he can't get the snapping down before Week 1.

Williams was pressed this week by a reporter about "errant" snaps.

"That’s kind of harsh," Williams responded. "Obviously it’s just perfecting your craft. It’s day in and day out, just trying to hit the strike zone. We get reps whenever we can, however we can. It’s just being able to get it in the box every time."

The Bucs defense was 7th in the NFL with 47 sacks last season, one fewer than the Dolphins.

They will get to the quarterback.

And the Bucs led the NFL with a 41 percent blitz percentage, just ahead of the Dolphins.

They will bring pressure.

It shapes up to be a very interesting game to watch Miami's offensive line.

"I want to see a progression of tailored techniques," McDaniel said.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.