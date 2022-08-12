POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Broadband expansion efforts are in progress to extend internet access to rural areas in Polk County. “It’s going to make a tremendous difference in terms of the services that we can provide as a government entity and in terms of the services that our residents can expect and should expect,” said County Judge Sydney Murphy. Attempts to get reliable internet have been a long-term effort since 2018.

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO