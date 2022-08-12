ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Polk County approves contract to bring fiber broadband service

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Broadband expansion efforts are in progress to extend internet access to rural areas in Polk County. “It’s going to make a tremendous difference in terms of the services that we can provide as a government entity and in terms of the services that our residents can expect and should expect,” said County Judge Sydney Murphy. Attempts to get reliable internet have been a long-term effort since 2018.
Pregnancy And Heat

Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement.
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A rating. Lufkin ISD received a B rating. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating. Additionally:
District Accountability

TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 7 hours ago. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and...
