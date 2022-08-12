Read full article on original website
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Myrtle Beach has traffic blocked on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:46 a.m. to the wreck. HCFR says one person is hospitalized with injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
1 hurt in crash near Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 7:46 a.m. to the crash, which blocked lanes of traffic in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to West Highway 501 and Enoch Road. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked as of 3:24 p.m. Drivers...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
Scene cleared after Myrtle Beach police investigate 'suspicious item' found
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to Futrell Drive Monday after a “suspicious item” was found at a home. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said, “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety”. Details about the item in question were not provided.
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile was arrested after a shooting in Horry County left another teen dead. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road. According to the...
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
One person shot at a bar in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
HCFR covering emergency calls for Florence EMS as they attend funeral for fellow paramedic
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is stepping in to help Florence County Emergency Medical Services Saturday as they attend a funeral for one of their own. Crews in Florence are attending the funeral of a paramedic after she was killed while working a crash Tuesday night.
