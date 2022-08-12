ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
City
County
Conway, SC
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to West Highway 501 and Enoch Road. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked as of 3:24 p.m. Drivers...
CONWAY, SC
counton2.com

Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
DILLON, SC
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC

