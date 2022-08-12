NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO