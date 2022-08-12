VITAL STATISTICS
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Jack James Ollom, 8704 Hartman Road, Wadsworth, and Mary Kate Turner, 8925 Doylestown Raod, Sterling.
Justin Allen Meinert, 14 Park Drive, Cheswick, Pennsylvania, and Abigail Jeannine Hoffman, same address.
Brady Matthew Miller, 511 Smith Ave., Dalton, and Brooke Alyse Beun, 321 Edgewood Drive, Dalton.
Zachary N. LaRocca, 9176 Fulton Road, Sterling, and Elizabeth Ann Howell, same address.
Joel V. Mast, 5440 Moreland Road, Fredericksburg, and Arlene J. Hershberger, 7478 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg.
Larry J. Weaver, 6900 Moreland Road, Fredericksburg, and Mary Beth Troyer, 8645 E. Moreland Road, Apple Creek.
David Alan Crosier, 1851 Plum Drive, Orrville, and Jennifer Marie Schnoering, same address.
Ryan Joseph Plucinski, 41444 Eastern Road, Doylestown, and Kellee Satina Marie Hudak, same address.
Joshua Kirk Smothers, 1180 Townsview Place, Wooster, and Mauricio Oliveira, same address.
Dylan Gregory Shaw, 224 Industrial St., Rittman, and Erica Jacqueline Kaufman, same address.
Tristan Jeffrey Mills, 214 Stebbis Drive, Creston, and Ashley Rose Lavine, same address.
Craig Alan Roberts, 13411 Burkhart Road, Orrville, and Emily Elizabeth Andrews, 228 Carrington Ridge Drive, Lewis Center.
Timothy Aaron Napier, 1011 Back Massillon Road, Orrville, and Nicole Marie Mancuso, same address.
Levi D. Shetler, 6219 Hoy Road, Wooster, and Fannie W. Miller, 6975 S. Honeytown Road, Wooster.
Holmes County
Andrew R. Miller, 8415 Township Road 323, Holmesville, and Carolyn D. Yoder, 7784 Ohio 754, Shreve.
Leroy Raber, 5456 Township Road 118, Baltic, and Linda N. Stutzman, 33656 County Road 12, Baltic.
Duane N. Stutzman, 33656 County Road 12, Baltic, and Rose Mary Miller, 3638 County Road 160, Millersburg.
Jonathan A. Trooper, 5212 County Road 120, Millersburg, and Marnita Sue Hershberger, 10745 Township Road 516, Shreve.
Bryan Anthony Wengerd, 3811 County Road 168, Millersburg, and Anita Grace Hochstetler, 3419 Ohio 39, Millersburg.
Devon Eugene Yoder, 3600 County Road 114, Sugarcreek, and Lisa V. Yoder, 2250 County Road 70, Sugarcreek.
Peter E. Troyer, 2709 Ohio 643, Baltic, and Carolyn L. Yoder, 3210 Township Road 194, Sugarcreek.
Patricia J. Patterson, 8996 US 62, Killbuck, and Greg Lynn Yoder, same address.
Dissolutions
Charlotte Stroh, 1091 Ashwood Drive, Wooster, and Brandon Stroh, 2406 Weaver Drive, Wooster. They were married in 2018.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: VITAL STATISTICS
Comments / 0