fox47.com

Former deputy accused of fabricating Festge Park incident charged

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year was charged Monday. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The charge comes following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations into the events of October 21, 2021.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge

MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane County COVID-19 community level returns to high

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 community spread level returned to high Monday, the CDC announced. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors in public and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. The county’s level moved to ‘high’ last month before dropping back to medium on August 5.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Badgers' Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids

MADISON, Wis. -- After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
MADISON, WI

