MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fabricating an encounter in Festge Park that led to her firing her gun last year was charged Monday. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The charge comes following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations into the events of October 21, 2021.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO