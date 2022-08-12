David Elwyn Baerwolf, age 62 of Lapeer, passed away on August 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his two sons and their partners, and three grandchildren. Services for David will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Kingston, with visitation starting that day at noon until service time.

LAPEER, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO