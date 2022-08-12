Read full article on original website
Douglas Scott Pallas, 64
Douglas Scott Pallas, age 64 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He is survived by his long-time partner and her three children, several grandchildren, and his mother. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at a later date.
David Elwyn Baerwolf, 62
David Elwyn Baerwolf, age 62 of Lapeer, passed away on August 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his two sons and their partners, and three grandchildren. Services for David will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Kingston, with visitation starting that day at noon until service time.
Virginia Kriete, 88
Virginia Kriete, age 88 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital in Saginaw. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their partners, and her five step-children and their partners. Services for Virginia Kriete will be held on Thursday, August 18,...
Scott Alan Maynard, 61
Scott Alan Maynard, age 61 of Marlette, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth. Visitation for Scott Alan Maynard will be held on Wednesday, August 17, at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Karen Bock, 69
Karen Bock, age 69 of Ubly, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. She is survived by her husband, her son and daughter and their partners, and four grandchildren. Services for Karen Bock will be held privately and at a later...
