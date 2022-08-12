WSKG – Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the supermarket shooting killed 10 Black people, Hochul ordered the State Police to automatically invoke the state’s red flag laws and ask a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns or other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.

