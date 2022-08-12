Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Virginia Kriete, 88
Virginia Kriete, age 88 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital in Saginaw. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their partners, and her five step-children and their partners. Services for Virginia Kriete will be held on Thursday, August 18,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Douglas Scott Pallas, 64
Douglas Scott Pallas, age 64 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He is survived by his long-time partner and her three children, several grandchildren, and his mother. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at a later date.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
David Elwyn Baerwolf, 62
David Elwyn Baerwolf, age 62 of Lapeer, passed away on August 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his two sons and their partners, and three grandchildren. Services for David will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Kingston, with visitation starting that day at noon until service time.
