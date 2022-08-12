Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Parties With KRS-One In Honor Of Hip-Hop's 49th Anniversary
It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor." Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood theater brings Linden author’s writings to life
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A collection of three one-act plays about a group of Jersey guys, which their author, Linden resident Bill Mesce Jr., said fit nicely together into a single play titled “A Jersey Cantata,” will be staged at Burgdorff Cultural Center in Maplewood for eight shows, starting Thursday, Aug. 18.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Family Service Bureau sets lineup for Garden Party
NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Party, a popular annual event that benefits Nutley Family Service Bureau, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 19, at the Mountsier-Hardie Garden. The event features food from top local restaurants; an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music; and more. Attendees listen to music, sip wine, sample delicious foods and experience a thoroughly delightful event set in one of the premier private gardens in the northeast.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington Unity Day brings community together
IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
essexnewsdaily.com
Second episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast now available
NUTLEY, NJ — The second episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast is now available. This August episode features Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.
essexnewsdaily.com
SMR Family Campout needs a steering committee
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation Family Campout Program co-coordinators Dennis Percher and Lori LaBorde are seeking an immediate steering committee in order to host the annual event this year. Ideal committee members would be past attendees who would help orchestrate this fun-filled weekend set for Oct. 1 and 2, with a rain date of Oct. 8 and 9.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange family to hold CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Sept. 30, at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Breakfast and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start and scramble format at 9 a.m., and concluding with lunch, reception and raffles at The Rock 1925 at 1:30 p.m. Entry fees include breakfast, green fees and cart, lunch, beer and wine, soda, and prizes. Awards will be given for longest drive, best team score and hole-in-one.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Attend a back-to-school mental health day at Watsessing Park in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial, a nonprofit organization that serves as a bridge between education and positive mental health, will host a back-to-school mental health day on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Watsessing Park in East Orange. This free event...
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
essexnewsdaily.com
Back-to-school party to support students in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Aug. 28, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their annual back-to-school party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for students in Pre-K through 8th grade. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
essexnewsdaily.com
Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2022-23
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building meeting hall, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The application form must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by the seasonal rental fee. Either a check made out to “township of Maplewood” or cash will be accepted. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting hall lobby at 4 p.m., at which time residents may enter their names on the sheet. Each person in line may enter only one name on the sign-in sheet. Individuals may sign up another individual by going to the back of the line after signing their name and working their way forward again. Those who sign the list must return at 6 p.m. to be assigned their space.
themontclairgirl.com
Just Fish Bar + Grill Opens in Newark
Just Fish Bar & Grill, a seafood and soul food restaurant, has opened up in Newark at 27 Halsey Street. With its motto, ‘fresh from the sea to your table,’ this spot aims to serve delicious and sustainable seafood. Owner Gary Simpson previously ran Just Fish Cafe at 57 William Street for almost 30 years — and this new spot is his latest venture into furthering the reach of his southern seafood eats. Diners can expect to find shrimp, scallops, catfish, chicken, fries, wings, and more. Read on to learn all about Newark’s latest seafood addition, located at 27 Halsey Street.
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
macaronikid.com
Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator
Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark to hold citywide peace walk to end gun violence on Aug. 20
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call to action, asking Newark business owners to close their businesses by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, to join in a citywide peace walk. The march will support collective efforts to create a safer city and end gun violence in Newark and other municipalities across the country.
