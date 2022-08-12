ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood theater brings Linden author’s writings to life

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A collection of three one-act plays about a group of Jersey guys, which their author, Linden resident Bill Mesce Jr., said fit nicely together into a single play titled “A Jersey Cantata,” will be staged at Burgdorff Cultural Center in Maplewood for eight shows, starting Thursday, Aug. 18.
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Family Service Bureau sets lineup for Garden Party

NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Party, a popular annual event that benefits Nutley Family Service Bureau, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 19, at the Mountsier-Hardie Garden. The event features food from top local restaurants; an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music; and more. Attendees listen to music, sip wine, sample delicious foods and experience a thoroughly delightful event set in one of the premier private gardens in the northeast.
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington Unity Day brings community together

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
essexnewsdaily.com

Second episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast now available

NUTLEY, NJ — The second episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast is now available. This August episode features Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.
essexnewsdaily.com

SMR Family Campout needs a steering committee

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation Family Campout Program co-coordinators Dennis Percher and Lori LaBorde are seeking an immediate steering committee in order to host the annual event this year. Ideal committee members would be past attendees who would help orchestrate this fun-filled weekend set for Oct. 1 and 2, with a rain date of Oct. 8 and 9.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
Christian Mcbride
Regina Carter
Sarah Vaughan
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange family to hold CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Sept. 30, at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Breakfast and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start and scramble format at 9 a.m., and concluding with lunch, reception and raffles at The Rock 1925 at 1:30 p.m. Entry fees include breakfast, green fees and cart, lunch, beer and wine, soda, and prizes. Awards will be given for longest drive, best team score and hole-in-one.
essexnewsdaily.com

Back-to-school party to support students in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Aug. 28, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their annual back-to-school party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for students in Pre-K through 8th grade. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Early registrants will receive a book bag.
essexnewsdaily.com

Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2022-23

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building meeting hall, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The application form must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by the seasonal rental fee. Either a check made out to “township of Maplewood” or cash will be accepted. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting hall lobby at 4 p.m., at which time residents may enter their names on the sheet. Each person in line may enter only one name on the sign-in sheet. Individuals may sign up another individual by going to the back of the line after signing their name and working their way forward again. Those who sign the list must return at 6 p.m. to be assigned their space.
themontclairgirl.com

Just Fish Bar + Grill Opens in Newark

Just Fish Bar & Grill, a seafood and soul food restaurant, has opened up in Newark at 27 Halsey Street. With its motto, ‘fresh from the sea to your table,’ this spot aims to serve delicious and sustainable seafood. Owner Gary Simpson previously ran Just Fish Cafe at 57 William Street for almost 30 years — and this new spot is his latest venture into furthering the reach of his southern seafood eats. Diners can expect to find shrimp, scallops, catfish, chicken, fries, wings, and more. Read on to learn all about Newark’s latest seafood addition, located at 27 Halsey Street.
macaronikid.com

Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator

Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark to hold citywide peace walk to end gun violence on Aug. 20

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced a call to action, asking Newark business owners to close their businesses by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, to join in a citywide peace walk. The march will support collective efforts to create a safer city and end gun violence in Newark and other municipalities across the country.
