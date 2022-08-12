Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Gardening program planned
SIDNEY — The Master Gardeners of Shelby County is hosting its final gardening series of 2022 on Thursday Aug. 18. “Divide and Conquer” will be held Thursday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room, 230 E. North St., Sidney. This seminar is all about...
Church hosts ice cream social
MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1:30-4 p.m.. The social will take place at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The members of the church invite the community to join them for ice cream, pies and brownies.
Back 2 School
Willow Bradley, left, 9, and, Conner Boswell, 10, both of Sidney, pick out backpacks during the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s “Back 2 School Bash!” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Willow and Conner are the children of Cody Bradley and Tifany Bradley.
Art show opens
Artists, left to right, Michelle Walker, Dianne Knipp and Chris Niekamp, all of Wapakoneta, attend the opening of their joint art show at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Aug. 12. Knipp and Niekamp are art students of Walker.
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Students return to classrooms
SIDNEY — School bells are ready to ring for students across Shelby County. Some schools are starting this week, while others will be back in the classrooms next week. The first day of school for Holy Angels School students will be Aug. 23, with the bells ringing at 8:15 a.m. Open house will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
To our readers
City record
-12:40 to 12:51 a.m.: warrant. Charles D. Cox Jr., 36, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants. -11:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported received in the 300 block of Thompson Street. -8:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road. -9:48 a.m.:...
Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. at the board office. SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Jackson Center Board of Education. JACKSON CENTER...
