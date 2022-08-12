Residents impacted by explosion asked to fill out assessment form

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville residents impacted by the explosion that damaged 39 homes in the area of North Weinbach on Wednesday are being asked to provide damage information to Indiana 211.

Submitting the form is not an application for damage assessment, but grants permission for County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), Community Organization Active in Disaster (COAD) and/or Indiana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (IN-VOAD) volunteers to enter a property to assess damage. You can fill out a damage assessment form online here .

Officials say of the 39 homes damaged in the explosion, 11 have been deemed uninhabitable.

