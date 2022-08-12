ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Residents impacted by explosion asked to fill out assessment form

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDqKF_0hF87WKi00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville residents impacted by the explosion that damaged 39 homes in the area of North Weinbach on Wednesday are being asked to provide damage information to Indiana 211.

Submitting the form is not an application for damage assessment, but grants permission for County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), Community Organization Active in Disaster (COAD) and/or Indiana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (IN-VOAD) volunteers to enter a property to assess damage. You can fill out a damage assessment form online here .

Read the latest updates on the investigation here

Officials say of the 39 homes damaged in the explosion, 11 have been deemed uninhabitable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness

Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County gets new trucks

The Daviess County Fire Department revealed their two new custom pumper trucks at the Airport Station on Monday. Officials say each truck will have the ability of flowing 1250 gallons of water per minute.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
owensborohealth.org

Senator Visits Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

U.S. Senator Rand Paul stopped by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital this morning to attend a discussion about healthcare issues with hospital officials and leaders in our community. Owensboro Health is always glad to be part of the conversation with our elected officials. About Owensboro Health. Owensboro Health is a nonprofit...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Weinbach Avenue cleaned up, still closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency (EVC EMA) says Weinbach Avenue has been cleaned up, although it remains closed. EVC EMA says a new fence has secured three buildings, as those buildings will need further investigation. Officials say the street has been cleared and swept, and all of the front […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire

Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses shaken by explosion along North Weinbach Avenue

Evansville, In. (WEHT) – The impact of the explosion along North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville was widespread. Along with those who live in the neighborhood, many who work in the area were also affected. The security system at A+ Financial and Color My World Daycare are among several surveillance cameras to capture Wednesday’s explosion. Lori […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Several pets perish in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Petunia’s Resale for Rescue has relocated, will remodel

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Petunia’s Resale for Rescue has announced it has closed up shop on its new property and starting moving merchandise into its second location. The business says it will begin to remodel a 140 year old building on the square in Boonville. People can still shop the business’s 1st Ave location across from Ivy Tech, which is […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood continues to clean up after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin knows what it’s like to go through a tragedy. In 2005, Martin lost her son to a devastating tornado that cut through a swath of the Tri-State, killing 25 people. Now, almost 17 years later, the community that elected her to serve is going through its own […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy