Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Schoemann holds listening sessions across Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and his staff criss-crossed the county on Friday, for a series of five listening session in four municipalities throughout the day to hear thoughts and concerns from citizens. The first two listening sessions were at the Sawmill Inn and Richfield Village...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shock, confusion at Six Flags after shooting wounds two teens
When Aisha Tahir went to buy her kids funnel cake at the end of a long day at Six Flags Great America, she saw things scattered about the food hut’s kitchen. People were hiding under the windows. They feared for their lives after a gunman shot two people in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Blotter
12:23 a.m. Sunday — A driver in the area of White Rock Avenue and North Hartwell Drive was pulled over for a traffic stop. He had over $2,000 in his pocket and two cell phones, according to the log. Subscribe: www.gmtoday.com/subscribe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Section of Highway 18 closing Monday
DELAFIELD — A section of Highway 18 will be closed for multiple weeks beginning Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a four-mile stretch of the highway between Highway 67 to Highway 83 will be impacted. That section of the thoroughfare will be closed from Monday until the project’s expected completion date in late October, according to WisDOT.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4th Annual Jewish Food Festival
Exploring our beautiful culture and ethnic foods; and celebrating our combined mission bringing kindness to the each other. The Festival will feature exciting entertainers, activities and fun, live music, and of course excellent Jewish foods. The Peltz Center for Jewish Life is thrilled to announce the 4th Annual Jewish Food...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dennis Edward Radichel
Dennis E. Radichel passed away July 30, 2022, at age 75. Dennis is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Patricia, of 56 years. He was a loving father to his children Sheri, Lisa and Michael, and will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren. Dennis is further survived by his brother, Ricky, and many great friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy E. Luczak
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Dorothy Luczak, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 84. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1938, to Rudolph and Dorothy Bleck of Menomonee Falls. Dorothy worked in retail and retired from Kmart in Oconomowoc at the age of 63. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers died on August 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. For over a year she lived a brave and full life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2021. Jean Ann was born on October 2, 1960, to Gene and Darlene (nee Paulson) Marrazzo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Experienced Suns aim to take next steps
WEST BEND — Two years ago, the West Bend East football team had a good amount of starters back, but the whacky COVID season put a little bit of a damper on that season. Last year, a lot of new guys got a chance at varsity football and the Suns finished 2-7 overall.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spartans look to break multiple-year slump
WEST BEND — The elephant in the room when talking about West Bend West football is when will it get a win. The Spartans have not won a game since beating rival West Bend East 21-14 in overtime on Oct. 13, 2017 — the last game of the season that year. Over the last four seasons, the Spartans haven’t won a game and two head coaches walked those sidelines.
Comments / 0