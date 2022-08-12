DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson tossed the handgun from one of three cars that drove away from the scene in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue back on July 18, 2021 , after officers saw multiple people shooting at each other. No injuries were reported in the shootout.

Dodson was later arrested after a pursuit when his car crashed in Portsmouth.

The Department of Justice says photos on Dodson’s phone showed him holding the weapon, a Glock Model I9X with an attached 3D printed conversion device, and a primer residue test showed he had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a gun. He also discussed the buying and selling of machine gun conversion kits, prosecutors say.

Court filings also show Dodson is a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, the DOJ said.

