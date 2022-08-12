ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge

By Brian Reese
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson tossed the handgun from one of three cars that drove away from the scene in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue back on July 18, 2021 , after officers saw multiple people shooting at each other. No injuries were reported in the shootout.

Dodson was later arrested after a pursuit when his car crashed in Portsmouth.

Virginia Beach man now facing federal charges related to machine gun possession after July police pursuit

The Department of Justice says photos on Dodson’s phone showed him holding the weapon, a Glock Model I9X with an attached 3D printed conversion device, and a primer residue test showed he had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a gun. He also discussed the buying and selling of machine gun conversion kits, prosecutors say.

Court filings also show Dodson is a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, the DOJ said.

WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
NORFOLK, VA
