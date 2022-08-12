Read full article on original website
$23,000 in State Funding Awarded to the Garage Community & Youth Center
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey announced that the Garage Community & Youth Center has been awarded $23,000 in state funding. The grant will be used at the Garage’s new facility, at 121 Pennsylvania Ave. in Avondale Borough, which opened in May 2022. These funds will help to purchase and install an emergency generator, renovate a shower within the facility and provide basic shelter essentials for small children, including meals.
Crozer Health, Delco Reach Deal to Keep Behavioral Health Services Going
Crozer Health has agreed to keep its behavioral health facilities open, like one at Crozer Chester Medical Center, in exchange for Delaware County withdrawing litigation it had filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to stop the closures, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Nabriva Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 1 Trial of XENLETA
FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) announced the recent completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of oral and intravenous XENLETA® (lefamulin) in adult patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). “We are happy to announce enrollment has...
After losing charter, Olney High School gets ready to reopen as a district-run school
When classes begin Aug. 29, two Philadelphia schools — Olney High School and Stetson Middle School — will return to district control after a decade as charter schools.
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP
WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Announce Multi-Year Partnership
WILMINGTON, DE — Philadelphia Union recently announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with WSFS Bank, the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth franchise in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, making them the official bank partner and community supporter of the Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park. The agreement marks the first major sports partnership for WSFS.
Pennsylvania Acquires Land to Develop Motorized Recreation Area
MCADOO, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible...
This Chester County Place Among Top 10 Philly Region ZIP Codes with Largest Home Price Increase in July
While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices being set as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fact, one Chester County place has found its spot on the top ten list of...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
6 Delco Companies Make List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2022
Six companies in Delaware County have made the annual Soaring 76 list from Philadelphia Business Journal of the fastest growing companies in the region. Companies had to meet several criteria to qualify for the list, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. They had to be independently owned, have sustained...
Pennsylvania to Invest $375 Million in Affordable Housing
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined Friday by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for...
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
Ocugen CEO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will deliver a virtual presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17. A video webcast of the presentation will be available on demand beginning...
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of expected mayoral run
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned his seat. The announcement making it official is expected to be a prelude for the next announcement: his campaign for mayor.
Drivers: Expect Daytime Lane Closures on Route 100 and U.S. 202
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
