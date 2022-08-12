ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

$23,000 in State Funding Awarded to the Garage Community & Youth Center

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey announced that the Garage Community & Youth Center has been awarded $23,000 in state funding. The grant will be used at the Garage’s new facility, at 121 Pennsylvania Ave. in Avondale Borough, which opened in May 2022. These funds will help to purchase and install an emergency generator, renovate a shower within the facility and provide basic shelter essentials for small children, including meals.
AVONDALE, PA
