Sumner County, TN

New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.

TBI said they’re investigating if the fire is connected to the vandalism, but at this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

“I was devastated. We got all kinds of text messages that the new courthouse was on fire,” said Judge Dee Gay, with the Sumner County Criminal Court. “By the pictures, it looked like the whole courthouse was on fire.”

Sumner Co. leaders expect delays to new courthouse after fire

Meanwhile, TBI has released surveillance images hoping the public can help them identify individuals believed to be linked to the vandals.

According to investigators, the images were captured on July 24th and July 31st, the two Sunday evenings before August 7th, when a fire broke out , which was also on a Sunday.

“It’s just one of those things that happen, and I was dreading the possibility of having a long delay, but it looks like it won’t be long. It was very, very disappointing,” said Judge Gay.

TBI said the individuals are seen on the roof of the building where damage and markings were left behind.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGsud_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kw9fl_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMLtO_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2so1AR_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzYG0_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pD3o_0hF871Ig00
    Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)
Sumner County courthouse fire under investigation

If you have any information about the vandalism of the courthouse building under construction in Gallatin, you’re urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or send tips via email at TipsToTBI@Tn.gov.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

