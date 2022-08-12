Olalla Americana Music Festival returns with an array of genres

Olalla’s Americana Music Festival is back after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. On Aug. 20, bands featuring genres such as country, folk, rock and reggae will play an outdoor festival for people young and old.

It’s a great family event, said Ed Regan, Olalla Community Club volunteer. Besides music, the festival will also feature crafts, vendors, a children’s parade, a pie contest and a beer garden. Local crafters like spinners, quilters and woodturners will demonstrate their traditional skills. The Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association usually comes, Regan said.

The Olalla Community club has been sponsoring annual outdoor music festivals for over 27 years, except for the last two. The Americana festival will be held at the South Kitsap Southern Little League Stacey Memorial Ballfield on Olalla Valley Road.

Around 500 to 700 people usually show up, Regan said. He said it took some extra organizing to get started back up after two years, but the festival is coming together with a lot of community support.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “The proceeds go to support the community center in Olalla. It’s designed to be a family event so bring the kids.”

The line-up of performers includes Junkyard Jane, Santa Poco, Adrian Xavier, Fretlan, Oly Mountain Boys, Lily De Taeye, Jack Parker and the Remedy and Josh Brulotte.

More information is available at olallaamericana.com. Tickets are available online from Brown Paper Tickets for $25. Tickets will be available at the gate for $35 for adults. Children under 17 are free. There is parking at the complex for a fee of $5 per vehicle.