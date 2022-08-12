ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine pick: Segno Librandi Bianco 2020, Italy

By Jeff Anderson
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W8tm_0hF86VPm00

This outstanding winery lies in the Ciro region which is in Calabria. This is the toe of the boot and this region has been making wines since the eighth century B.C.

Segno was established in 1953 and after four generations in wine growing they are considered one of the top in the region. The wine is 100% Greco Bianco, which is the most planted white varietal in Ciro.

The wine has excellent acidity and super refreshing. Aromas of lemon, orange and Mediterranean herbs float out of the glass. Mouthwatering flavors of ripe peach, apricots and spice coat the palate.

Pair with: grilled fish, summer salads, shrimp skewers or just chill and enjoy.

Price: $15.99

Jeff Anderson is sommelier at Westside Liquor.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"La dolce Riva": Italy's classic wooden motorboats

Alberto Galassi is raving about his Riva, a 1970 wooden Aquarama, formed of cedar from Lebanon and mahogany. The CEO of the Ferretti Group, which now owns the Riva boat brand, he took correspondent Seth Doane on a ride on Italy's picturesque Lake Iseo, racing past Riva's factory. "Riva is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Orange Wine#Italy#Food Drink#Beverages
Vogue Magazine

A Restorative Tour Through Europe’s Historic Spa Towns

If you’re fatigued by the Instagram-backdrop beach clubs and Mediterranean islands that have come to define swanky summer vacations, I have an antidote—and a trip back in time—for you. Imagine an era when going on holiday involved restorative days spent taking thermal waters from natural mineral springs, trotting down picturesque boulevards in a horse drawn carriage, and hopping a funicular ride for an alpine picnic, with elegant evenings at gilded casinos. While it might read like an itinerary straight out of the Belle Époque, it’s entirely possible for today’s bon vivants.
TRAVEL
WWD

They Are Wearing: Corsica, France

After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Rome’s Famed Colosseum Is Worth $79 B. in ‘Social Value,’ According to New Study

Click here to read the full article. The Colosseum, an iconic monument to the ingenuity and grandeur of ancient Rome, now has a price tag—sort of. In a report published Monday, the U.K.-based financial consultant group Deloitte LLP estimate that the landmark’s “social asset value,” or the intangible worth that some Italians place on its existence, stands at about 77 billion euros ($79 billion). “This value is perceived by most Italians, and not just those who visit it,” the consultancy wrote in the report. The figure isn’t a determination of the economic contribution of the Flavian Amphitheater, the official name of the Colosseum, to...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Seals and shipwrecks: lapping up the beauty of the northern Aegean

I tiptoe along the dune-edged path, bare feet scratched by bone-white slivers of shell as the sun rises above the Aegean’s waves. Ahead of me a Mediterranean monk seal lounges on one of the sunbeds of Marpunta, a remote resort on the windswept southern tip of Alonissos. I watch as he scratches his stomach and yawns showing pointy teeth, and then I sneak off to breakfast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Key West Chicken

The flavors of South Florida are captured in this Key West Chicken recipe by a tart and sweet marinade made with orange and lime juices and zest. For an easy grilled main, use boneless skinless chicken breast to allow the flavors to soak in quickly. Pair with your favorite salad for a light and healthy meal, or serve alongside hearty sides like grilled corn on the cob, grilled potato salad, and even grilled peaches.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried the Oklahoma Onion Burger and It’s Pure Perfection

A well-done onion smash burger is worth traveling for, but I have yet to take a trip to Oklahoma — the birthplace of the original flat patty piled with thin, caramelized onions and a slice of American cheese. Instead, I’ve waited in long lines at pop-ups in New York City and journeyed to landmark New Jersey joints to enjoy my fair share of top-notch versions. And while a trip to Oklahoma isn’t in the books at the moment, making Kenji Lopez’s recipe for the state’s smash burger certainly is.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Robb Report

How to Make a Long Island Iced Tea That You’ll Remember the Next Day

I’ve been managing cocktail bars for a dozen years and am exactly the type of so-called “mixologist” you might imagine would begin an article about the Long Island Iced Tea by insulting it. But I’ll tell you right now, I would never do that. I would never say, for example, that the Long Island Iced Tea is an absurd, white-hot dumpster fire of a cocktail, or refer to it as some kind of mother bad decision from which nothing but more bad decisions can be born or point out that it possesses all the creativity and refinement of an 8-year-old...
DRINKS
The Kitchn

The 3-Ingredient, 20-Minute Dinner That Never Leaves My Rotation

Ever since Kitchn introduced me to crispy, no-boil gnocchi, I’ve had fun trying out all sorts of preparations. In the winter I roast it with squash and plant-based sausage. In the summer I thread it onto skewers and cook it on the grill. And in the fall, I crisp it in a skillet alongside Brussels sprouts and brown butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe

Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Italian 'Hitler Wine' Controversy, Explained

In the past couple of years, several brands have reevaluated their packaging and mascots because they either perpetuated racist stereotypes or were culturally insensitive. One food mascot that you will not see anymore is Aunt Jemima. In 2021, PepsiCo announced in a press release that Aunt Jemima syrup would be rebranded as Pearl Milling Company because the former logo was compared to a racist caricature known as "mammy" who, according to Ferris State University, "was posited as proof that [Black people] – in this case, [B]lack women – were contented, even happy, as slaves."
DRINKS
Parade

New Coca-Cola Flavor Tastes Like Your 'Wildest Dreams'

Coca-Cola fans can rest easy knowing the brand's newest flavor is days away from hitting our taste buds. And, according to the press release, it's beyond our wildest dreams. Coca-Cola Dreamworld marks the fourth and final 2022 fantasy flavor from Coca-Cola Creations, following in the steps of its predecessors: Starlight (inspired by space), Byte (inspired by gaming), and Marshmello's (inspired by the musician). Dreamworld, meanwhile, is described as the opposite of Starlight—instead of focusing on out-of-this-world escapism, it turns to the infinite possibilities of the human brain, infusing Coke with the essences of your dreams.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

The Perfect 3-Day Visit To Beautiful Évora, Portugal

Évora in the Alentejo region of Portugal is a fascinating historical city. Ruins from the Roman empire mingle with buildings, art, and artifacts worth exploring. Chefs work wonders with local ingredients, which pair with excellent Alentejo wines. There are lots of places to wander, shops to explore, and nearby excursions that uncover the remarkable area. Locals are friendly and accommodations can match any taste and budget. A 90-minute bus ride for a few euros will get you there from Lisbon, as will a car or train ride, making it the perfect spot for a long weekend.
WORLD
thepioneerwoman.com

Cowboy Candy (Candied Jalapeños)

Candied jalapeños, also known as Cowboy Candy, are a fun condiment that will kick up the heat of so many of your favorite snacks, burgers and cocktails. Made like a quick pickle, with a good bit of sugar added to the brine, these spicy peppers are sweet, surprisingly versatile, and a great way to use up all of those jalapeños from the garden. They perfect garnish for party dips or use a splash of the syrup from the jar to spice up a classic like homemade lemonade (if you're feeling daring!)
FOOD & DRINKS
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy