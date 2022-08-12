Cheyenne firefighters respond to Friday morning fire on Ridge Road

CHEYENNE – An early morning house fire in the 5000 block of Ridge Road has been cleared by Cheyenne Fire Rescue, according to a Friday news release.

Crews arrived on the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find a single-story family residence on fire. The blaze was under control by 3:41 a.m., and the scene cleared by 5:13 a.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which is said to have started on the back porch and spread into the ceiling, roof and attic space for both the primary structure and the adjacent townhome.

No injuries were reported for the eight occupants who resided in the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to what they described as a carelessly placed burning cigarette. Upon investigation, the fire is said to have caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

The Cheyenne Police Department and American Medical Response assisted personnel on scene.