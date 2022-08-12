With Theo Jackson now a Titans rookie, Tennessee football searches for his successor

Theo Jackson’s role won’t be easily filled, but

must do it.

The Star position, or nickel back, that Jackson played in the Vols defense last season yielded an All-SEC selection and the Tennessee Titans’ sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jackson showed the value of the position, if done well. Coaches often reference his play in the film room, and players watched his Titans preseason debut Thursday to pick up pointers.

But Jackson also left a gaping hole that must be filled, a task coaches aren’t taking lightly.

“(Star) has to be a dynamic player,” secondary coach Willie Martinez said. “He has to be the best — or one of your best players — because he is going to be involved both in (defending) the run game and the passing game.”

Tamarion McDonald, Wesley Walker and Trevon Flowers are competing to start at Star, and they offer different options.

The up-and-comer: McDonald, a junior, has been one of the key contributors on special teams, but he played sparingly on defense last season.

The experienced newcomer: Walker, a Georgia Tech transfer, started 13 games in the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets, mostly at nickel back.

The failsafe: Flowers is a returning starter at safety. He has rotated to Star during preseason practice, likely as an option in case McDonald or Walker can’t do it at a high level.

Why Star matters so much to Vols

Star is Tennessee’s version of a nickel back — a fifth defensive back in addition to two cornerbacks and two safeties — and part of its base defense. Jackson played 803 snaps at Star last season, the fifth most of any defensive player.

It requires a wide-ranging skillset.

A Star must provide run support like a linebacker, blitz off the edge, defend screen passes on the outside, drop into zone coverage or cover the opponent’s fastest receiver in the slot.

That’s why Jackson’s stat line was so comprehensive. He was fourth on the team in tackles (78), third in tackles-for-loss (nine) and first in pass breakups (12).

Most defensive backs can do some of those jobs at Star. Few can do all of them.

McDonald, 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, was a linebacker at Memphis Whitehaven. So playing a physical style as a run-stopper and pass-rusher is natural.

But it’s quite another challenge to cover speedy receivers like freshman Squirrel White, who was clocked at an eye-popping 23.6 mph with a GPS tracker that players wear under their pads.

“Squirrel’s fast. He hit 23 miles an hour,” McDonald said. “When you see him in front of you and it’s a (man-to-man coverage) call, I scoot back a little bit.”

Other positions hinge on naming starter

Martinez must consider talent and experience in choosing a starter at Star.

McDonald moved from safety to Star, where he monopolized the reps in spring practice and proved he belonged in the preseason competition.

But there’s a disparity in playing in time. McDonald played only 72 snaps on defense last season. Walker played 567 snaps on defense, mostly at nickel back, at Georgia Tech last season.

Flowers is a two-year starter at safety and a preseason All-SEC selection. He may be more valuable at Star, but moving him could jostle a secondary already dealing with the losses of Jackson and cornerback Alontae Taylor to the NFL.

Several options are on the table, as Tennessee is trying to improve on the SEC’s worst pass defense. Martinez said he’d like to rotate anywhere from six to nine defensive backs, but nailing down the Star is critical.

