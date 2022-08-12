Read full article on original website
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
College Football News
Fresno State vs Cal Poly Prediction, Game Preview
Fresno State vs Cal Poly prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Fresno State (0-0), Cal Poly (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
gobulldogs.com
Swim & dive announces 2022-23 slate
FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State Swimming & Diving team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The schedule includes three home events with the Chick-Fil-A Invite slated to kick off the season on Oct. 7-8 at the Fresno State Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will host Pacific and Fresno Pacific...
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs wrap up summer ball
FRESNO, Calif. - With the start of classes next week and the return of the Diamond 'Dogs to campus, let's take a final look at how the nine Bulldogs in action wrapped up summer league action. Payton Allen, Infielder, Portland Pickles. Allen played in 46 of the Pickles' 52 games...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members
Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
Bulldog Breakdown: Local backyard rivals Valley Children's Stadium
Action News sports reporter Alec Nolan shares the story of one family who's made football part of its family tradition.
Bulldogs and Rams hold scrimmages; HS football’s best gather in Fresno
(KGPE) – On Saturday, Fresno State and Fresno City held football scrimmages, and around 20 of the best high school football players in the Valley took part in a media day, featuring former Bulldog and NFL wide receiver Stephone Paige as a guest speaker.
Stephone Paige excited about Bulldogs prospects, especially at receiver
(KSEE) – The former Fresno State star receiver in the early 80’s, who went on to play nine years in the NFL, thinks the current Bulldogs, especially at receiver, have the ingredients for a very successful season.
cmac.tv
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 1
DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California Simonian Farms
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
sierranewsonline.com
Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!
SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
thesungazette.com
Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance
California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
GV Wire
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation
What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson – 8.12.22
Fresno is 30% full. Inflow is 461 cfs and outflow is 1101 cfs. Water level is dropping fast. The ramp at Kremlin Bay is not usable. Walleye fishing is fair. Bottom bouncers pulling spinners or slow death rigs with crawlers and crank baits are working well. Check Fresno Chapter WUM Webcam or call Fresno Tavern and Stromberg Sinclair for current info.
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
GV Wire
Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
yourcentralvalley.com
The $720M Fresno State sales tax measure: where does the money go?
Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.
Fresno Unified families prepare for scorching start to school year
Between preparing for the triple-digit heat and last-minute school supply shopping, it's been a busy Sunday for Fresno Unified parents and students.
