Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
CNET
Hogwarts Legacy Game Set in the 'Harry Potter' Universe Delayed to February 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game that lets players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, has been delayed and is now set for release on Feb. 10, 2023, developer Avalanche Software said Friday. It was previously set to release in time for the holiday shopping season this fall.
Hogwarts Legacy release date announced, and it brings disappointment
Last we had heard, Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG set in a Victorian-era version of the wizarding school, was going to be coming out around Christmas 2022. However, publisher Warner Bros has revealed the final Hogwarts Legacy release date, and we’ve lousy news. Yes, the Harry Potter game...
The Verge
That Harry Potter prequel game is delayed again
Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
It’s almost August and that means it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription, no matter which tier. Do keep in mind you have to have an active PlayStation Plus...
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
New Lord of The Rings game is in development at Weta Workshop
Private Division, the publisher behind The Outer Worlds and Hades, is partnering with The Lord of the Rings film trilogy special effects house Weta Workshop on an all-new video game set in Middle Earth. On Thursday, the project’s official announcement went live. It’s still early in production, so there isn’t...
IGN
Dragon Ball Is Coming to Fortnite This Month
Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date. In a relatively vague tweet for those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, the Fortnite Twitter account posted (below) an image of a golden dragon with the tagline: "Speak. Name your wish."
Johnny Depp: See 1st Photo Of Actor As King Louis XV For His 1st Feature Film Role In 3 Years
Johnny Depp, 59, is back to working on movies after winning the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36. Johnny, who hasn’t starred in a feature film in roughly three years, is playing King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn‘s film Jeanne du Barry. Why Not Productions shared the first photo of Johnny in character as the late King of France on August 10. Johnny looks completely unrecognizable in the image, can be seen HERE.
hypebeast.com
SEGA Says It Won't Delay 'Sonic Frontiers' to Make More Improvements
Though fans were delighted by SEGA‘s announcement of Sonic Frontiers back in December last year, the subsequent trailers have left many dissatisfied with how the game looks and plays, with many criticizing it for its lack of engaging gameplay and bland world design. Unfortunately, it now also appears that the studio has no intention to postpone the game’s 2022 release in order to make more improvements to address fans’ concerns.
IGN
Whateverland - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Whateverland launches on Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and Itch.io on September 15, 2022. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in late 2022. Meet the characters, take a look at the world, gameplay, and more from this upcoming point-and-click adventure game.
hypebeast.com
THQ Nordic Reboots 'Alone In the Dark' For Current-Gen Platforms
Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.
hypebeast.com
LEGO Celebrates 90th Anniversary By Opening Its Biggest Store in the World
In celebration of the beloved toy company’s 90th anniversary, LEGO has now opened its newly refurbished store in Leicester Square, London, with an expansion making it the biggest official LEGO store in the world. Adopting the traditions and culture of the country it’s located in, the reopened location features a whole series of 3D builds inspired by a “Stories of Britain” theme.
IGN
XIII: Get a First Look at the Remaster of the Disastrous Remaster
Microids has released the first gameplay of the XIII remaster's remaster as it attempts to right the wrongs of the original's disastrous launch. Three minutes of the SPADS Military Base sequence was released (below) giving fans a proper look (and listen) at the reimagined art style plus new HUD, sound design, and enhanced A.I.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Listing on Amazon Potentially Reveals Next Book Release
A placeholder listing on Amazon has potentially revealed the next Dungeons & Dragons book release. Fans have spotted a new placeholder listing on Amazon Canada for a new Dungeons & Dragons rulebook, which will be released on December 6th. As is standard for placeholder listings, no other information about the book was provided, but the listing notes to "Keep an eye on your favorite D&D news sources for your first peek inside this upcoming Dungeons & Dragons release!" The Canadian retail price for the book is $65.95, which matches the price of other Canadian Dungeons & Dragons titles.
Insomniac Games worked on multiplayer modes for Marvel's Spider-Man, PC files suggest
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab)is an exclusively single-player experience, as is its follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is coming to PC soon. But it appears developer Insomniac Games toyed with the idea of multiplayer in its open-world superhero game, as suggested by information uncovered within the PC version's executable file.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Dragon Quest: Your Story Free Online
Cast: Takeru Satoh Kasumi Arimura Haru Kentaro Sakaguchi Takayuki Yamada. Geners: Animation Adventure Comedy Fantasy Action Family. Luca follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope. Is Dragon Quest: Your Story on Netflix?
ComicBook
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Adds Unaired Episode to Crunchyroll
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has wrapped up its first season, but if you are a fan of the series, you will know part of the show has been missing for some time. After all, reports confirmed the isekai tale did not release one of its new season's episodes. It did not take long for details about the unaired OVA to go live overseas, and now, the episode is streaming stateside for fans.
Digital Trends
Disney to show off a new Marvel mystery project at its first gaming showcase
Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games. Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek...
