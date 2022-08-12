ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

How to ride the bus in Philly, and how to deal with dastardly detours

In theory, riding a bus is a pretty simple process: you wait at a stop until one arrives. You get on and pay. You ride, and when it’s time, you pull the cord and get off. With SEPTA, it really is that easy…some of the time. Other times, it’s not always totally self-explanatory, whether you’re a visitor who’s here for a few days or a local who’s ridden Philly public transit hundreds of times.
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
WHYY

Coming to Philly this fall: Bike lane patrol officers

This upcoming fall, the Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to deploy eight officers on bicycles to ensure bike lanes remain car-free. Illegal parking in bike lanes is a common occurrence, particularly due to delivery drivers who double park. WHYY student interns Noel Chacko and Zora Ball talked with various stakeholders about...
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
DELCO.Today

This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey

Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
phl17.com

Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
