Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
billypenn.com
How to ride the bus in Philly, and how to deal with dastardly detours
In theory, riding a bus is a pretty simple process: you wait at a stop until one arrives. You get on and pay. You ride, and when it’s time, you pull the cord and get off. With SEPTA, it really is that easy…some of the time. Other times, it’s not always totally self-explanatory, whether you’re a visitor who’s here for a few days or a local who’s ridden Philly public transit hundreds of times.
Man electrocuted after falling onto SEPTA train tracks in West Philadelphia
A man suffered electric shock and severe burns after falling onto SEPTA train tracks and hitting the third rail.
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Coming to Philly this fall: Bike lane patrol officers
This upcoming fall, the Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to deploy eight officers on bicycles to ensure bike lanes remain car-free. Illegal parking in bike lanes is a common occurrence, particularly due to delivery drivers who double park. WHYY student interns Noel Chacko and Zora Ball talked with various stakeholders about...
Diner en Blanc, Heinz Refuge turns 50 and cute adoptable dogs | FYI Philly Aug. 13 show
This week we check out a Philadelphia summer staple Diner En Blanc and celebrate the Heinz Wildlife Refuge's birthday. Plus, a place your pup can dine while you have a good time.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
fox29.com
Gas card giveaway: Cars line up for free gas at Northeast Philadelphia station
PHILADELPHIA - Free gas on a Monday - what a way to start the week!. A large line of cars has already started formed for a gas card giveaway that was held in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning. The giveaway was hosted by Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon and Gary Barbera...
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
fox29.com
Extraordinary back-to-school drive, funded by small North Philadelphia company
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Children will start back to school in just a few weeks and increased costs have families struggling to get their school kids everything they need. One local company set out to make sure kids had school supplies. They organized a back-to-school drive. But, this isn’t the average...
billypenn.com
The Roosevelt Boulevard subway could finally happen after a century of false starts, transit advocates say
Donna Fitzpatrick first heard about it when she was a teenager. The mythical idea would resurface in conversations with her Somerton neighbors. It would be promoted by local activists, or studied by the city. It always sounded too good to be true:. The Roosevelt Boulevard subway line. “In the Northeast,...
Philly man becomes world traveler to build Black tourism community
Rahiem Johnson created "TrayTableSeatBack" to make once-in-a-lifetime trips accessible to everyday citizens.
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey
Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
phl17.com
Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday. The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the...
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
