ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah lawmaker aims at requiring clergy to report child abuse

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KujGK_0hF84I7900

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah representative is aiming to make changes to state law to require clergy members to turn over reports of child abuse to law enforcement.

On Friday morning, Representative Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) released a statement saying he had opened a bill file for the legislation.

The statement explains that “According to Utah’s Child Protective Services website, ‘Utah law requires any person who has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse, neglect, or dependency to immediately notify the nearest office of Child and Family Services, a peace officer, or a law enforcement agency. Abuse, neglect, or dependency of a child can be physical, emotional, or sexual.”

Lawsuit against Utah’s transgender bill to proceed in court

However, Utah clergy are exempt from this requirement if the reports are made to them through confession.

“I believe lawmakers, regardless of religious or political affiliation, must revisit this critical state statute to provide much-needed clarity in the law. Families and individuals devastated by physical, emotional, or sexual abuse should find safety and protection in the law, not loopholes,” Lyman explains.

Lyman’s announcement comes in the wake of an article from the Associated Press, which claims the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kept claims of abuse against church members away from law enforcement.

In the article published last week, the Associated Press obtained court documents that allegedly show the complaints reported to the church’s helpline were diverted to the church’s attorneys, who “may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way.”

Utah Treasure hunt set to return

The Church later disputed the AP’s report, releasing the following statement:

The abuse of a child or any other individual is inexcusable. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes this, teaches this, and dedicates tremendous resources and efforts to prevent, report and address abuse. Our hearts break for these children and all victims of abuse.

The nature and the purpose of the Church’s help line was seriously mischaracterized in a recent Associated Press article. The help line is instrumental in ensuring that all legal requirements for reporting are met. It provides a place for local leaders, who serve voluntarily, to receive direction from experts to determine who should make a report and whether they (local leaders) should play a role in that reporting. When a leader calls the help line, the conversation is about how to stop the abuse, care for the victim and ensure compliance with reporting obligations, even in cases when the law provides clergy-penitent privilege or restricts what can be shared from private ecclesiastical conversations.

The help line is just one of many safeguards put in place by the Church. Any member serving in a role with children or youth is required to complete a training every few years about how to watch for, report and address abuse. Leaders and members are offered resources on how to prevent, address and report abuse of any kind. Church teachings and handbooks are clear and unequivocal about the evils of abuse. Members who violate those teachings are disciplined by the Church and may lose their privileges or membership. These are just a few examples.The story presented in the AP article is oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts. We will continue to teach and follow Jesus Christ’s admonition to care for one another, especially in our efforts related to abuse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The IUP Panel on inflation and the FBI raid of former President Trump’s home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Congressional Democrats and President Biden are celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. It went through the Senate without a single Republican voting in favor of it. Representative Candice Pierucci (R), Herriman, and Senator Derek Kitchen (D), Salt Lake City, weigh in on the bill this week on Inside […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

COVID-19 school guidelines leave decision making to parents

UTAH (ABC4) – Some Utah students are heading back to class today and while there are still a few days left of summer vacation for others, schools and health officials are reminding parents that COVID-19 is still here, and it will take everyone cooperating to keep schools operating smoothly.   For the first time in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
PAGE, AZ
ABC4

Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Lawsuit against Utah’s transgender bill to proceed in court

UTAH (ABC4) – A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against Utah’s transgender sports bill will proceed through the courts. On Wednesday, a judge said he believes the plaintiffs should have a chance to prove their mental and emotional injury claims over not being able to participate in girl sports. The bill, which was […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
ABC4

Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels

UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah Hogle Zoo expanding with new animal center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The Hogle Zoo is expanding its east side with a New Education Animal Center and Utah Native Species, known as “Wild Utah.” The zoo says the expansion will open in 2023 and will include: big horn sheep, cougars, bobcats, wild burros and 100 […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Monsoon pattern persists through weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! As we move through the weekend, our weather won’t see too many changes compared to what we saw for most of the workweek. That means more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. The best chance […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child And Family Services#Clergy#Church Of Jesus Christ#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Child Protective Services#The Associated Press
ABC4

Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week.  Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Applications for Utah childcare worker bonuses close soon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In response to the significant impact the pandemic had on the childcare industry, Utah is offering a one-time $2,000 bonus to childcare workers. The deadline to apply for the bonus is Aug. 30. The money will come from the funds the state received through Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah schools face shortages as the new school year begins

UTAH (ABC4) – With the school year about to begin, school districts across the state are seeing staffing shortages.   ABC4 reached out to every school district about where they’re seeing shortages. Most districts hired most of if not all teachers they need. But there are hundreds of openings when it comes to special education workers […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC4

Utah Treasure hunt set to return

UTAH (ABC4) – Somebody get Nicolas Cage on the phone because the wildly popular Utah Treasure Hunt is back! Not interested? How about a prize of $20,000 dollars to get your attention? Hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline have once again buried a treasure chest somewhere along the Wasatch Front, a tradition they started […]
ABC4

Active pattern persists with scattered storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! Today won’t bring many changes compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. That means more scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Beehive State with the best chance being in the afternoon and evening. The best chance […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy