HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, (Warren County) — Lucian Rodriguez has overcome almost insurmountable obstacles on the road to becoming an equestrian champion. Two decades ago, the Hackettstown resident survived a near-fatal mugging in New York City that left him unable to walk or talk. Rodriguez battled through the tough times to not only regain those abilities but to become a multi-year winner at the Hampton Classic, one of the nation’s largest outdoor horse shows.

