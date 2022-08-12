ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,129 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 14. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
Morris County, NJ
Society
County
Morris County, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 15, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Charity#Table Of Hope#Bethsaida Chapter 7
wrnjradio.com

Roaring Twenties concert kicks off Warren County bicentennial planning

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Warren County will look forward to its bicentennial just a few years away with a look back to the county’s centennial era in the Roaring Twenties with a free, outdoor concert on Thursday, September 1 in the town square in front of the Warren County Courthouse in Belvidere.
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County launches new small business app

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany-Troy Hills Friday by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received at $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program. “After doing much research, today I am releasing a new app available on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd

A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident. The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said. The Passaic County Sheriff's...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash

A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Centenary University, PATH International provide scholarships to fund training for champion equestrian with disabilities

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, (Warren County) — Lucian Rodriguez has overcome almost insurmountable obstacles on the road to becoming an equestrian champion. Two decades ago, the Hackettstown resident survived a near-fatal mugging in New York City that left him unable to walk or talk. Rodriguez battled through the tough times to not only regain those abilities but to become a multi-year winner at the Hampton Classic, one of the nation’s largest outdoor horse shows.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy