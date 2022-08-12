Memphis is expected to name Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. VanBrakle Prothro spent the last eleven seasons as the pitching coach at Alabama, her alma mater. She was part of the coaching staff that led the Crimson Tide to the national championship in 2012, as well as six Women’s College World Series berths in total during her tenure.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO