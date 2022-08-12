ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Memphis Head Coach

Memphis is expected to name Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. VanBrakle Prothro spent the last eleven seasons as the pitching coach at Alabama, her alma mater. She was part of the coaching staff that led the Crimson Tide to the national championship in 2012, as well as six Women’s College World Series berths in total during her tenure.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State

Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

High school football player calls jamboree chaos ‘devastating’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Business Academy’s football players were ready to play their hearts out in the high school jamboree Friday night, but it did not happen. Chaos erupted at Crump Stadium just before the 33 MBA players hit the field. “It was devastating because we worked hard this summer to get to where we […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
tri-statedefender.com

The evolving caddie journey of Brian Mahoney

Brian Mahoney’s presence in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship reflects a rarity – he is one of about a handful of caddies employed by players on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour. Mahoney, 28, is a native New Yorker. Born in Harlem, he played golf at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville looks to bounce back from a 2 win 2021. It’s three head coaches in three seasons for the Chickasaws. But a familiar face is back in charge in Ben Fisher.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clark
WREG

Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#247sports#247sports Youtube Channel#Texas A M#Tcu#The 247sports Network
WREG

By the numbers: How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week

Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to President Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon. The national average gas price Thursday was $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA, down 14 cents from one week ago and 67 cents in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy