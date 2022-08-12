Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Memphis Head Coach
Memphis is expected to name Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. VanBrakle Prothro spent the last eleven seasons as the pitching coach at Alabama, her alma mater. She was part of the coaching staff that led the Crimson Tide to the national championship in 2012, as well as six Women’s College World Series berths in total during her tenure.
desotocountynews.com
Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State
Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
High school football player calls jamboree chaos ‘devastating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Business Academy’s football players were ready to play their hearts out in the high school jamboree Friday night, but it did not happen. Chaos erupted at Crump Stadium just before the 33 MBA players hit the field. “It was devastating because we worked hard this summer to get to where we […]
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tri-statedefender.com
The evolving caddie journey of Brian Mahoney
Brian Mahoney’s presence in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship reflects a rarity – he is one of about a handful of caddies employed by players on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour. Mahoney, 28, is a native New Yorker. Born in Harlem, he played golf at...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville looks to bounce back from a 2 win 2021. It’s three head coaches in three seasons for the Chickasaws. But a familiar face is back in charge in Ben Fisher.
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
A Louisiana woman is praising a Tennessee man for a good deed she didn't want to go unnoticed.
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday evening. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle collided with a fire truck on East Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven.
By the numbers: How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to President Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon. The national average gas price Thursday was $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA, down 14 cents from one week ago and 67 cents in […]
MSCS named Level 5 School District, highest distinction available, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) made an exciting announcement Monday of a new distinction. According to a release, for the first time since the 2014/2015 school year, MSCS is a Level 5 school district. “This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District...
WSMV
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
tri-statedefender.com
In true jazz style, Sidney Kirk III to be honored with final jam session
Jazz keyboardist and legendary pianist, Sidney Kirk III – a major figure in the Isaac Hayes Movement in the early 1970s – will be saluted with a memorial jam session after funeral services on Saturday. “As an older, more seasoned musician, my father loved staying late after his...
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
WATCH: Large fight at Central High School football game causes chaotic scene one day after teen found with a gun at the stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the second night of Memphis-Shelby County School's Varsity Football Jamboree led to a chaotic scene Friday night, as hundreds of people fled the bleachers and caused the event to be cancelled. Just one day after a...
Comments / 0