kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral, visitation Monday for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Monday is the day thousands of family, friends and the local law enforcement community help lay former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist to rest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on MSUM's campus, with a service to follow. Bergquist, who...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
kfgo.com
GF Police respond to disturbance involving a gun
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say was an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun. Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance involving the gun. The men were fighting by the time...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 15, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chance Jennings Schuel, 30, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Minneapolis, for Trespassing into a Public or Private. Haley Lynn Marie Suedel, 34, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drugs Possession. The Crookston Fire Department...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire displaces Fargo family
(Fargo, ND) -- A house fire has left a South Fargo family displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio the blaze tore through the home around 9:19 a.m. Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of Eleventh Avenue South. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting out of the front of the home on the first and second floors.
valleynewslive.com
Dogs allowed in Moorhead pools for doggy dip day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swimming pools are closing for the season and that means it’s time for doggy dip in Moorhead. The pups are the last ones to use the pool each season and for $5 your pet can cool off at a couple Moorhead pool locations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Police warn of suspicious person, car on south side of city
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police are looking for more information, and clearing some confusion up on reports of a suspicious person trying to pick up children in the city. Officers say one reported incident has taken place in the 5300 block of Belmont Road Wednesday involving a white,...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigates reports of man approaching kids
Grand Forks Police say they are aware of a social media post that says a man approached and tried to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. They say some info is accurate; some not. The P-D has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person near the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
