(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO