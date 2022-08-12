Fixing a broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen is now a lot cheaper

What you need to know

Samsung has significantly reduced the cost of repairing a broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen.

This offer is only available to customers who have a Care+ subscription.

This can save customers up to $220 off the normal screen repair cost.

While Samsung has done an impressive job of improving the durability of its foldable phones, their screens remain one of their weak points. The company now wants to ease the financial burden of those who may unfortunately break their Fold or Flip screen by significantly cutting the repair cost.

According to The Verge , repairing a broken Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen will cost $220 less than their predecessors. This means you'll only have to spend $29 on a screen repair for any of Samsung's best foldable phones . But there's a catch: you'll need to subscribe to its $11-per-month Care+ plan.

It's significantly less expensive than having a broken Flip 3 or Fold 3 screen repaired. In the United States, a screen repair for an out-of-warranty unit of the previous models with a Care+ subscription can set you back $249. Otherwise, your bill may rack up to north of $400.

The lower cost is similar to what Samsung charges to repair the screen of its slab-style Galaxy smartphones, highlighting the company's commitment to make foldables more mainstream. That said, Samsung has yet to reveal the cost of repairing an out-of-warranty Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4.

Even though Samsung wants to reassure customers that the current displays on the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are more resistant to wear and tear, they're not going to hold up against accidental drops. Furthermore, despite their water resistance, the latest foldables lack a dust-protection rating, so a Care+ subscription won't hurt.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.