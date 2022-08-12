ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Fixing a broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen is now a lot cheaper

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvhPR_0hF83xpN00

What you need to know

  • Samsung has significantly reduced the cost of repairing a broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen.
  • This offer is only available to customers who have a Care+ subscription.
  • This can save customers up to $220 off the normal screen repair cost.

While Samsung has done an impressive job of improving the durability of its foldable phones, their screens remain one of their weak points. The company now wants to ease the financial burden of those who may unfortunately break their Fold or Flip screen by significantly cutting the repair cost.

According to The Verge , repairing a broken Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen will cost $220 less than their predecessors. This means you'll only have to spend $29 on a screen repair for any of Samsung's best foldable phones . But there's a catch: you'll need to subscribe to its $11-per-month Care+ plan.

It's significantly less expensive than having a broken Flip 3 or Fold 3 screen repaired. In the United States, a screen repair for an out-of-warranty unit of the previous models with a Care+ subscription can set you back $249. Otherwise, your bill may rack up to north of $400.

The lower cost is similar to what Samsung charges to repair the screen of its slab-style Galaxy smartphones, highlighting the company's commitment to make foldables more mainstream. That said, Samsung has yet to reveal the cost of repairing an out-of-warranty Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4.

Even though Samsung wants to reassure customers that the current displays on the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are more resistant to wear and tear, they're not going to hold up against accidental drops. Furthermore, despite their water resistance, the latest foldables lack a dust-protection rating, so a Care+ subscription won't hurt.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Plc#Smart Phone#Samsung Galaxy Z
Phone Arena

Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever

With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Samsung s9 + not fast charging

I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here as a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. Welcome to Android Central! Have you also checked to make sure the USB port is clear of any debris?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Data Mobile Ignore

Welcome to Android Central. Did you mean your home wifi provider or your sim Carrier / Network has a maximum data limit, though tethering / full Hotspot allowance is included. Even if you uninstall the carrier's app, it will still know how much data you use. Please expand further by...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Bye Bye S22 Ultra

Just preordered the Fold 4. The Ultra was easily the worst Galaxy phone I've had and I've had all of them since OG. Despite all the tips and tricks in these threads, my battery life has been terrible from jump. Can barely make it thru a day and I'm on WiFi most of the time. Signal strength, despite Samsung's claims to the contrary, is so bad it reminds me of the early days of cell phones in the 90s. Random reboots and the unusable screen in bright sunlight to top it off. Things have been so bad I even tried a 13 Pro Max for 30 days but couldn't handle iOS.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy