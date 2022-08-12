Scenic Tennessee recently announced the launch of Tennessee Vistas (tnvistas.org), a crowd-sourced initiative to identify, map and help ensure the future of Tennessee’s most beloved and significant scenic views. Beginning with a pilot viewshed inventory in the Upper Cumberlands, individuals and organizations across the state will be encouraged to use their smartphones or computers to nominate the views they consider essential to the character, history, economy and/or quality of life in their region. The top-ranked views will become part of a “Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register” that organizers hope will be widely used in areas from tourism and education to marketing and long-range planning.

