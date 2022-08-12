Read full article on original website
Scenic Tennessee recently announced the launch of Tennessee Vistas (tnvistas.org), a crowd-sourced initiative to identify, map and help ensure the future of Tennessee’s most beloved and significant scenic views. Beginning with a pilot viewshed inventory in the Upper Cumberlands, individuals and organizations across the state will be encouraged to use their smartphones or computers to nominate the views they consider essential to the character, history, economy and/or quality of life in their region. The top-ranked views will become part of a “Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register” that organizers hope will be widely used in areas from tourism and education to marketing and long-range planning.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has been working to bring more Tennesseans into the conservation movement through an outdoor lifestyle. Over the past two years the Federation has extended its programming to include Virtual Series classes. This year, Tennessee Wildlife Federation will offer 38 virtual classes that will teach the practical skills needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation.
