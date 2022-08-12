ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
UPI News

Justice Department opposes release of Trump search affidavit

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has opposed the release of a sworn affidavit, describing the reason behind the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, saying it would jeopardize the government's investigation, according to a new court filing Monday. "If disclosed, the affidavit would serve...

