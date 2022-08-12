Read full article on original website
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire...
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family has been displaced after a fire on their home’s deck spread to the attic Saturday morning.On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space. With the fast response, the fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was saved. However, damage to the attic space from the fire has made the property uninhabitable until repairs are made. Additionally, SVFD reports a board up company was requested to patch a hole made in the roof for venting while crews worked to suppress the fire. The family of six was able to evacuate safely, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the two adults and four children are displaced until the attic is fixed, and Red Cross was contacted to arrange temporary housing in the meantime. SVFD says the family will be able to collect personnel items once the scene is cleared.The incident is under investigation, and an engine will remain on scene until that has been completed.
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Spokane police drone attacked while flying over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya (video)
Begun, the drone wars have. So this person was able to fly a drone and ram the police drone in the dark? Maybe the SPD should hire that person. Sounds like a hell of a drone operator to me.
Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank...
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
Three teens arrested in Spokane for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. – Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are...
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane Chase Shows Washington law Enforcement's Pursuit Problem
Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36, had to be terminated several...
Spokane cops have taken in a record-breaking number of guns this year; here's the story of three of them
Jesse L. Jones loves guns. Rifles. Handguns. Shotguns. His ex-girlfriend tells the court that Jones has bragged to her about storing more than 30 of them in a secret underground bunker. "Hahaha i don't f—- around," Jones says of the bunker in a text message entered as evidence. It's...
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Freeman shooter multi-day sentencing resumes on Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will appear in court again on Monday, continuing his multi-day sentencing hearings. The case stems from Sharpe killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shooting three other classmates at Freeman High School in 2017. Sharpe’s case has been delayed multiple times. His...
