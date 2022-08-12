ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
FOX 28 Spokane

Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family has been displaced after a fire on their home’s deck spread to the attic Saturday morning.On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space. With the fast response, the fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was saved. However, damage to the attic space from the fire has made the property uninhabitable until repairs are made. Additionally, SVFD reports a board up company was requested to patch a hole made in the roof for venting while crews worked to suppress the fire. The family of six was able to evacuate safely, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the two adults and four children are displaced until the attic is fixed, and Red Cross was contacted to arrange temporary housing in the meantime. SVFD says the family will be able to collect personnel items once the scene is cleared.The incident is under investigation, and an engine will remain on scene until that has been completed.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Three teens arrested in Spokane for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. – Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman shooter multi-day sentencing resumes on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will appear in court again on Monday, continuing his multi-day sentencing hearings. The case stems from Sharpe killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shooting three other classmates at Freeman High School in 2017. Sharpe’s case has been delayed multiple times. His...
FREEMAN, WA

