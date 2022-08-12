ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Ladycats take bronze in Mansfield

After dropping their first match of the season against Keller, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team traveled to Mansfield for their first tournament of the campaign. It was a successful weekend for Aledo (8-2) as the team won six in a row in the first two days, before finishing third in the final day.
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clark
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu Football#Return Yards#Ray Guy Award#American Football#College Football#The Horned Frogs#Tcu#Easton Black#Australian
94.3 Lite FM

Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates

Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy