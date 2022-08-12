NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO