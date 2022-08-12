Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
frogsowar.com
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Fall Camp Questions & 2022 Season Predictions
We’re back with another episode! Whereas last week we discussed the big picture of the college football landscape as a whole, this time we go game by game breaking down our 2022 season predictions for your TCU Horned Frogs. Aside from that, we’ve got a few 2023 recruiting updates...
The Community News
Ladycats take bronze in Mansfield
After dropping their first match of the season against Keller, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team traveled to Mansfield for their first tournament of the campaign. It was a successful weekend for Aledo (8-2) as the team won six in a row in the first two days, before finishing third in the final day.
starlocalmedia.com
Ushering in a new era: Wiley holds first practices as Coppell head football coach
In one of the first team meetings that first-year Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley held with the Cowboys, he told his players the type of attitude that he wants them to bring every day. He said that practices were going to be fast, physical, aggressive and at an up-tempo pace.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
3 Persons Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
Police state that a multi-vehicle accident took place in Arlington Saturday night. The crash occurred a little before 10 PM, somewhere at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road.
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
Maryland Daily Record
Scott Hoying Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Girlfriend: Mark Manio (Boyfriend) (2017–present) Scott Richard Hoying is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who gained international fame when he, along with his childhood friend, founded The Pentatonix, which is a very famous American musical group. He also worked for a while in a musical duo called Superfruit.
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates
Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
Half Price Books celebrates 50th anniversary of selling nostalgia
It all started as a dingy laundromat.
Dallas Observer
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville
The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
