Pompano Beach, FL

tamaractalk.com

Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North

A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Xxxtentacion
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Townhouse Catches Fire After Apparent Lightning Strike in North Lauderdale

No. 1 - There were terrifying moments at a North Lauderdale neighborhood where it appears lightning struck a building, setting four units on fire. A call came into North Lauderdale Fire just around 2:30 p.m. when flames were coming out of a townhouse. Three lighting bolts simultaneously struck a multi-family building on Winners Circle in North Lauderdale causing the building to catch fire, officials said. Firefighters rushed to put out the blaze.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
TAMARAC, FL
Bay News 9

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

