No. 1 - There were terrifying moments at a North Lauderdale neighborhood where it appears lightning struck a building, setting four units on fire. A call came into North Lauderdale Fire just around 2:30 p.m. when flames were coming out of a townhouse. Three lighting bolts simultaneously struck a multi-family building on Winners Circle in North Lauderdale causing the building to catch fire, officials said. Firefighters rushed to put out the blaze.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO