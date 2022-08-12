ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: LeBron James, Wife Savannah Honor Their Three Children with New Tattoos

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iMSa_0hF82v1i00

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, both got tattoos with the initials “B.B.Z.” yesterday. The new ink signifies the initials of their children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron posted an Instagram story of their two hands with the tattoos, which are on the outside of their right wrists. Savannah’s just has a small “BBZ”, while LeBron’s is a bit bigger and has a black crown with white accents above the “B.B.Z.” letters.

Savannah re-posted the Instagram story and added the caption: “BBZ over everything!” with ❤️❤️❤️ emojis.

The Long-Lasting Relationship of LeBron and Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James are high school sweethearts. They were officially married on September 14, 2013. Bronny is 17 years old, while Bryce is 15 and Zhuri is seven.

In an interview with Cleveland Magazine in 2018, Savannah talked about how the two have a very strong and healthy relationship.

“He is truly a king to his queen, if you will,” she said at the time. “He treats me with so much respect. It’s hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who’s around him. He’s a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he’s done.”

Although the family has grown together in immeasurable fame, Savannah says they try to stay true to their roots.

“We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio,” she explained. “You can look at it as a very good thing, because maybe we don’t understand what we could be. And I feel like that’s definitely rubbed off on our kids.”

Bronny and Bryce are currently playing together for the California Basketball Club. They are in Europe right now and LeBron was going nuts watching them on television from back in Los Angeles.

LeBron and Savannah got their tattoos just a few hours later.

Comments / 11

Related
Lakers Daily

‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains

The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
James White
thecomeback.com

Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos

The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Television#Cleveland Magazine
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An institutional “culture of callousness” led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant’s widow told a jury Wednesday. Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in her invasion of privacy trial against the county that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip” viewed “for a laugh,” and had no official purpose. “They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Li said. “They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them.” An attorney for the county defended the taking of the photos as an essential tool for first-responders seeking to share information when they thought they might still save lives at the chaotic, dangerous and hard-to-reach crash scene in the Calabasas hills west of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy