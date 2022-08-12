ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns vs. Jaguars prediction: Back the deeper Cleveland roster

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Friday’s preseason game between the Browns (-1, 37.5) and Jaguars will double as a historic debut for QB Deshaun Watson, who is slated to make his first appearance in a Cleveland uniform after signing for the most guaranteed money ($230 million) in NFL history this summer.

Watson, playing while the NFL appeals his six-game suspension for violating its personal-conduct policy, led the league in passing yards in 2020. Even if he plays just a series or two, it’ll be a boon against a Jaguars defense that got cooked in the first half of last week’s preseason debut.

The Jaguars will benefit from Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard playing on Friday, but they’ll still suffer through a second half behind either Jake Luton or Kyle Sloter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPjt5_0hF82qc500
Jacoby Brissett throws a pass at Browns practice.
Getty Images
Betting on the NFL?

Jacksonville spent a ton of money this offseason, but this roster still doesn’t match the depth of Cleveland’s, which is built for a title even with uncertainty at quarterback. The Browns can also lean on Jacoby Brissett, a longtime veteran who is auditioning for a starting job for however long Watson is sidelined this season.

Cleveland enters this game with a little extra motivation after a dramatic summer. The Browns are also the deeper team, so I’m happy to lay the short price here on the road favorite.

Browns vs. Jaguars pick

Browns -1.5 (-110) — FanDuel

Comments / 0

 

