POTUS

Comments / 1528

Brandon Kearney
3d ago

at the end of the day, why does any former president have nuclear documents in his house? ..... setting all other arguments aside just answer that question

Reply(155)
163
Nikki Larson
3d ago

here's what my pea-sizedbrain doesn't understand. Donald Trump is smart...So Why would he take documents and not destroy them? There is something going on here that doesn't add up. Even my pea-sized brain can figure that much out.

Reply(81)
182
Libby Jane
3d ago

Of course they found boxes of classified documents. This is why the search warrant was issued. Lock Him Up. Lock Him Up!

Reply(221)
217
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
