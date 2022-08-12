Police hunt suspect after stabbing at Poverello House in Fresno. Victim in critical condition

Fresno police Friday were searching for a resident of the Poverello House near downtown Fresno after a man was left in critical condition following a stabbing.

Police went to facility at Santa Clara and G streets about 8 a.m., where they found the victim, who was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, said police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

Uribe said the victim was stabbed multiple times, and police did not have the weapon used in the attack. Officers believe the assailant is the victim’s roommate.