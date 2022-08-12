ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Police hunt suspect after stabbing at Poverello House in Fresno. Victim in critical condition

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Fresno police Friday were searching for a resident of the Poverello House near downtown Fresno after a man was left in critical condition following a stabbing.

Police went to facility at Santa Clara and G streets about 8 a.m., where they found the victim, who was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, said police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

Uribe said the victim was stabbed multiple times, and police did not have the weapon used in the attack. Officers believe the assailant is the victim’s roommate.

#Fresno Police#Violent Crime#The Poverello House
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area.

