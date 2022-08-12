Couple gets married at groom's mother's ICU bedside

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/12) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local couple said "I do" in the ICU so the groom's mother could see her son get married.

Nick Bauder and Crystal Batista got married at Nick's mother's bedside at Allegheny General Hospital Friday morning.

Nick Bauder and Crystal Batista got married at Nick's mother's bedside at Allegheny General Hospital on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

Nick and Crystal were supposed to get married in two weeks on Aug. 21, but Allegheny Health Network said Nick's mother is in the hospital and sadly not expected to survive.

AHN said the hospital staff were "thrilled" to accommodate the couple's request and tried to "make the best out of a not-so-great situation."