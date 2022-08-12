ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple gets married at groom's mother's ICU bedside

By Madeline Bartos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local couple said "I do" in the ICU so the groom's mother could see her son get married.

Nick Bauder and Crystal Batista got married at Nick's mother's bedside at Allegheny General Hospital Friday morning.

Nick Bauder and Crystal Batista got married at Nick's mother's bedside at Allegheny General Hospital on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

Nick and Crystal were supposed to get married in two weeks on Aug. 21, but Allegheny Health Network said Nick's mother is in the hospital and sadly not expected to survive.

AHN said the hospital staff were "thrilled" to accommodate the couple's request and tried to "make the best out of a not-so-great situation."

Nick Bauder and Crystal Batista got married at Nick's mother's bedside at Allegheny General Hospital on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: Allegheny Health Network)

Connie Nania
3d ago

Good for that couple!! Many brides are so fixated on the "perfect" venue,that they've planned forever.They will be celebrating many years of anniversaries because they are unselfish

Jimmy passione
3d ago

What a wonderful thing to do for his mother. That definitely makes the best of a bad situation.

