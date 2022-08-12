Bryan Harsin ranked highly among coaches with the most swagger

Bryan Harsin has enough swagger to spare.

A graphic was released by the Big Game Boomer Twitter page ranking the 50 college football coaches with the most swag.

On this list, Auburn headman Bryan Harsin landed at number five overall. There are fellow SEC coaches that cracked the list a bit higher than Harsin. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was second overall on this list, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was third.

Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn also was high on this, landing at number eight.

Coach Harsin does always seem to have some swagger to him when he walks, and he always has on a nice suit when the situation calls for it.

He is also liable to hit the "griddy" at any given moment, which immediately doubles his amount of swagger.

Always looking well dressed is a great quality for a head coach to have, and that is something Harsin has in bunches.

Some people around the Auburn community might not be big Harsin fans, but he sure does seem like a chill, down-to-earth guy with a lot of swag.

