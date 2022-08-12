ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mature buck was almost poached by a crossbow bolt before Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency crews were able to rescue the animal. The animal was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood with a crossbow bolt sticking out from its head. Photos of the animal began circulating on social media before TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate the buck.
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested by police after alleged victim claims he was held against his will and robbed at a Nashville hotel Sunday. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) responded to a call on Sunday night at the American Homes on Wallace Rd. in Nashville. A man stated that he was kidnapped and robbed at the hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

