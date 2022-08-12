PHOTO: Tim McGraw Drops Priceless Throwback Photo From Scorching Hot Day Filming ‘1883’

Tim McGraw is on the road performing country music for the folks. But he’s reflecting on his time spent on the set of 1883. Check out a photo that he shared from a pretty hot day on set.

“Flashback to shooting #1883TV. Dang it was HOT that day!” he captioned the photo.

Fans loved the post, letting the “7500 obo” singer know that the show was “amazing.” One had a witty retort.

“They had phones back then ;),” a follower replied.

Tim McGraw has been sharing a lot of photos recently. On Friday, he paid tribute to his middle daughter on her 24th birthday by sharing a photo. Maggie is definitely making dad and mom, Faith Hill, proud.

While he’s been away from the set, Tim McGraw has had a big time on the road. He was at Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich. a couple of weeks ago with other country superstars. Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne were among acts on the bill. Cole Swindell was there, too, and he joined McGraw for a performance of the latter’s hit “I Like It, I Love It.”

Swindell has been a fixture of the industry as a songwriter for years, but he’s really having a moment right now as a singer. He’s shown his love of 90s country music with his smash “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” and Tim McGraw is at the center of that sound. It was quite a moment for Swindell. The 39-year-old captioned the video post, “One of the coolest moments of my career is about to happen.” That’s a mouthful for a man that’s written a ton of songs for fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Florida-Georgia Line, among others.

Tim McGraw in 2022

Tim McGraw hit the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville last weekend. He has a limited touring schedule in 2022, but he’ll be around. His next date is at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, Calif. on September 9. He’s mostly doing California dates through October, but he’ll sneak over to Tempe, Ariz. for a performance at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, September 17. He finished the touring schedule with a show at the concert series Boots and Brews in Ventura, California on October 14. Then he heads to Sacramento for a festival date on October 15.

That’s at GoldenSky Festival, and it’s a huge lineup. Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland and Carly Pearce join him for the West Coast shindig. Diamond Rio, Brian Kelly, Lindsey Ell and ERNEST are also on that one. Tim McGraw is promising that new music is on the way. Maybe he’ll play some of those tracks on the road. Check out his full schedule and get ticket information at his website.