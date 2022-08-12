ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kbal_0hF815cK00

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win.

The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.

“For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman, and they decided it was delicious,” Rachael Lamet said in the news release. “I went to bed, and when I woke up, it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner.”

Officials at the Oregon Lottery were able to piece together the ticket, purchased for $3, and confirmed that it was, in fact, a winner worth $8, The Salem Statesman Journal reported.

When the Lamets found out that the lottery was actually sending them a check, they were shocked and said that the pups would get the benefit of the winnings.

“We are definitely getting more chew toys. They go through a lot,” Rachael said. “We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

Lottery officials said in the news release that while they’ve seen tickets washed in pants, dropped in mud and run over by cars, having one eaten by a dog was a first.

Officials recommend that you always sign the back of your lottery ticket so that you can claim any prize you win. Officials also recommend keeping the tickets out of reach of pets.

Photos: Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket Rachael and Nathan Lamet said their Alaskan Klee Kais, Apple and Jack, ate their winning lottery ticket. Despite the chewed ticket, the Oregon Lottery honored the ticket and paid out the $8 win.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
PAGE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Salem, OR
102.5 The Bone

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
102.5 The Bone

School bus crashes into a house in Ohio; no students injured, driver taken to the hospital

COLLEGE CORNER — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a house on Monday morning. According to WHIO, emergency crews were called out to a crash near the Ohio-Indiana border just before 8 a.m. The call came in and reported that a school bus transporting 32 students crashed into a building with the possibility that some were trapped, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson told WHIO.
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
102.5 The Bone

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
102.5 The Bone

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Lottery#The Oregon Lottery#Alaskan#Lamets
102.5 The Bone

Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Some Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy