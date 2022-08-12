ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
fox5ny.com

Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. The 36-year-old from Portland, Maine, said he and his father captured the unique crustacean last Thursday in Casco Bay, an inlet in the Gulf of Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q 96.1

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
SACO, ME
Andrew Zimmern
Q106.5

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?

Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?

Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time

If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine

Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
WMTW

Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’

Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
102.9 WBLM

