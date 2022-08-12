Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine Writer
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
fox5ny.com
Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. The 36-year-old from Portland, Maine, said he and his father captured the unique crustacean last Thursday in Casco Bay, an inlet in the Gulf of Maine.
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Coastal Trash is Being Transformed Into Beautiful Art in Bristol, Maine
It’s a sad reality that you seldom go to the beach or spend time out in nature without finding trash and pieces of plastic where they shouldn’t be. We’ve turned the world into one big garbage can and some inherently lazy people can’t be bothered to put their trash and recyclables where they belong.
Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?
Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time
If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
