its good
3d ago
BS!!! Another example of Educators Association and other Maryland officials making decisions by themselves without a vote from the PEOPLE they are supposed to represent!!!!
Denika Gutrick
2d ago
omg.. I'm work at a school and it's so uncomfortable to wear that mask 😷 for 6 hours as a adult.. they are so hard to breathe with them darn things on.. besides the kids be taking them off while in the cafeteria to eat and you have well over 50 plus kids in there at once .. so what the purpose..if it's that's bad why not just shut schools down again?
S.L.G
2d ago
if parents would speak up and not send kids to school with a face diaper they'd get the hint !
Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
As nearby counties gear up for the new school year, officials share more information on updated COVID-19 guidelines. Prince William County schools in Virginia will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, according to a news release. “The COVID-19 student and staff protocols have been modified for the start...
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Effective Monday, August, 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools will return to a mandatory mask policy, according to the PGCPS website. The decision comes at the recommendation of the Prince George’s County Health Department, given the new COVID-19 BA.5 variant. PGCPS said the mandate is subject to […]
New Legal Filing Defends the Education Rights of Children in Baltimore, Calls for Maryland to Finally Realize Structural Equity in School Funding
On Friday August 12, 2022, to ensure the right to education is protected for all students, the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU of Maryland, and BakerHostetler filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of children in Baltimore City Public Schools in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City seeking a summary judgment from the Court against the Maryland State Board of Education for its chronic and continued failure to provide constitutionally adequate educational opportunities to students. Additionally, plaintiffs are seeking further relief under the previously enacted consent decree to bring the state into compliance with obligations required by the state constitution.
COVID-19: Students, Staff In Prince George's County To Be Required To Mask Up For New Year
Students and staff members preparing to return to the classroom in Prince George's County will be required to mask up as the district contends with the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases. District officials announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that they are updating the mask requirements in all schools and...
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner. According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David...
Eight shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, four in Prince George's County alone
Montgomery College last week removed a job posting that said it was seeking “minority” applicants after some community members pushed back, saying the language was discriminatory. The listing said the college’s English and Reading Department was “seeking two minority faculty interns” for the next academic year. The positions...
Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said. The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police. Police say they found a man...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County. According to police, the delivery driver was shot around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway. He drove to a convenience store just north of the parkway to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) to provide a $2,750 financial incentive to special education teachers who are hired for the 2022-2023 school year. “We are happy to be able to offer this incentive to help fill these critical positions,”...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
