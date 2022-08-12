(PARIS) The Illinois State Police DCI death investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Paris men in relation to the beating death of another Paris man last week. 20 year old Preston Wallace has been charged with first degree murder, while 38 year old Gabriel Wallace is charged with aggravated battery (Class 3 Felony), mob action (Class 4 Felony), and on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion. Authorities say it all occurred a week ago Saturday, August 6th, when the victim, 69 year old Gary L. White, was beaten by the accused in a Paris street and then transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died a week ago on August 8th. Both men are being held in the Edgar County Jail in Paris.

