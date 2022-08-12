ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

taylorvilledailynews.com

Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville

Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man

PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Trevor L. Gandy of Springfield for a Shelby County FTA warrant for MFG/deliver cannabis 30-500g. Trevor posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Nathan M. Beccue of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
freedom929.com

EDGAR COUNTY MAN DIES

(PARIS) The Illinois State Police DCI death investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Paris men in relation to the beating death of another Paris man last week. 20 year old Preston Wallace has been charged with first degree murder, while 38 year old Gabriel Wallace is charged with aggravated battery (Class 3 Felony), mob action (Class 4 Felony), and on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion. Authorities say it all occurred a week ago Saturday, August 6th, when the victim, 69 year old Gary L. White, was beaten by the accused in a Paris street and then transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died a week ago on August 8th. Both men are being held in the Edgar County Jail in Paris.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report

DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting

Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Charles Wayne “Charlie” Pirozzoli, 75

Charles Wayne “Charlie” Pirozzoli, 75, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. His ashes will be laid to rest at a later date in Hanson Cemetery in Hanson, KY. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after domestic violence situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022

Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur chooses ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022

Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois

The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Mobile home in Salem heavily damaged by fire

A fire destroyed a carport and adjoining mobile home in Salem Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the Jeff Stevens home at 1302 North Trenary. Stevens was alerted to the fire and was out safely before firemen arrived. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshall Bill Fulton says flames were showing...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Missing Macon Co. teenager found

(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says

DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
DECATUR, IL

