8:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick teen, 18, for driving under the influence on Friday, June 24. The teen told police he had been driving on South County Trail when he crashed into three trees after swerving to avoid a deer. One of the passengers in the car told police another passenger, 15 years old, was actually driving when the 18-year-old grabbed the wheel and hit the trees after losing control. Police had the passengers sent to Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital for back pain, an injured leg, an injured eye, and a cut forehead.

WEST WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO