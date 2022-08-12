ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

Fernando Hernandez Maldonado, 22, was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. On August 5 around 3:42 p.m., undercover officers were conducting safety enforcement in the downtown area of Redwood City when they observed four juveniles and an adult passing a loaded handgun back and forth.

The undercover officers alerted uniformed officers to coordinate the contact with the suspects, and when the officers approached the five suspects, the suspects ran from the area. After a brief foot chase, all five suspects were detained and taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 40-caliber Glock handgun with a 20-round extended magazine, a pair of brass knuckles and a pellet gun that had been modified to look like a real gun from the group.

