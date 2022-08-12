ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes

Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between Second Street and Niles Boulevard, I Street between Second Street and Niles Boulevard and Iron Horse Lane between H and I streets, police said. The road closures are scheduled for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city parking lots next to Niles Plaza will also be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

