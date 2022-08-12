Read full article on original website
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Accused Judge Relieved of In-Person Duties
A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Man charged with open murder, accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 48-year-old Albanian man has been arraigned on a charge of open murder in connection with the death of Gregory Robertson, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Astrit Bushi was arrested Thursday morning at the General Motors plant and arraigned on the charge Saturday morning.
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
No boil water advisory for Flint due to secondary water source, officials say
FLINT, MI -- The city of Flint and Flint Township were removed from a list of 23 communities the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) issued a boil water advisory for Saturday morning because of a water main leak. Following the emergency alert, the city of Flint, GLWA and Flint Department...
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. The Genesee County 7th Circuit Court made the announcement about Judge Joseph Farah on Aug. 12. The decision was effective at 12 p.m. that day. The court said they received a...
YouthQuest job fair in downtown Flint today seeking candidates to ‘positively impact’ students
FLINT, MI -- YouthQuest’s job fair this afternoon in downtown Flint will offer jobs on the spot to candidates that are seeking to “positively impact” Flint students. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Flint & Genesee Group, 519 S. Saginaw St.
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
MDOT closing traffic lanes this week on US-23 from Swartz Creek to Maple Road
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The shoulder and a lane of US-23 in Genesee County are scheduled to be closed this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues expoxy seal coating and other bridge repairs. MDOT plans to close the shoulder and a lane of northbound US-23 from Maple Road...
Flint police investigate city’s 25th homicide of 2022
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a homicide from early Sunday, Aug. 14. Police responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street about 8:20 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to a Monday, Aug. 15, news release.
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
