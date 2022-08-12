Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the record straight
I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased. The Daily Sun recently published another one...
ocala-news.com
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
villages-news.com
Steady stream of residents cast ballots on first day of early voting
A steady stream of residents showed up to cast ballots Saturday on the first day of early voting. Jim and Lilla Nickerson of the Village of Summerhill cast their ballots at the polling place at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The Nickersons, who are from Massachusetts and have been married for...
Villages Daily Sun
Early voting begins today in Sumter and Lake Counties
All Marion and Sumter county voters can vote early in person starting today. Lake County began its early voting period Thursday. Early voting is a popular choice in Florida. "Convenience is the priority reason, but convenience takes a variety of forms," said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. You can vote when it suits you, or you can vote-by-mail at home. As of Friday morning, about 1.1 million Floridians had turned in mail ballots or voted in person. Below are a few tips for voting early.
WESH
Orange County election candidates worried about confusion caused by voter information cards
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Polls are now open to all registered voters across Central Florida for this month's primary, but two candidates running for office in Orange County are worried some voters are not fully aware. In a news conference Saturday, the two candidates wanted to make it clear...
villages-news.com
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during August primary election
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during the August primary election. Early Voting (Primary Election): Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sumter County and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Marion County. Primary Election: Tuesday, Aug. 23 from...
mynews13.com
Souls to the Polls aims to increase voter turnout in Black communities
OCOEE, Fla. — A nonpartisan organization held a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in Ocoee Saturday afternoon, aimed at increasing voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities. About 25 people marched to a nearby polling station to cast their ballots for the upcoming primary on Aug....
Early voting is open for all Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting is happening now in all Central Florida counties. That means people who are looking to avoid Election Day crowds can cast their ballots days ahead of this year’s primary election. Early voting started Saturday in Seminole, Brevard, Sumter, Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties.
villages-news.com
House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52. The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.
villages-news.com
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
villages-news.com
Officials to consider rule change to expedite action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Reverse mortgages, economic woes, death and long-term illness are all feeding a problem with abandoned homes in The Villages. Once the utilities are shut off, weeds sprout and mold is seen growing on the homes, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a neighborhood problem. While some...
villages-news.com
Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
ocala-news.com
City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
westorlandonews.com
NACA Endorses Corrine Brown for Congress in Orlando Race
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is endorsing Corrine Brown for Congress, representing Orange County in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. It is a crowded Democratic primary election. NACA is the largest HUD-approved nonprofit, community advocacy and homeownership organization in the United States. NACA said the group is encouraging their...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
villages-news.com
Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious
An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
