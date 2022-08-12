ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

ocala-news.com

Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election

Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Early voting begins today in Sumter and Lake Counties

All Marion and Sumter county voters can vote early in person starting today. Lake County began its early voting period Thursday. Early voting is a popular choice in Florida. "Convenience is the priority reason, but convenience takes a variety of forms," said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. You can vote when it suits you, or you can vote-by-mail at home. As of Friday morning, about 1.1 million Floridians had turned in mail ballots or voted in person. Below are a few tips for voting early.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Souls to the Polls aims to increase voter turnout in Black communities

OCOEE, Fla. — A nonpartisan organization held a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in Ocoee Saturday afternoon, aimed at increasing voter turnout in the Black and Brown communities. About 25 people marched to a nearby polling station to cast their ballots for the upcoming primary on Aug....
OCOEE, FL
villages-news.com

House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll

Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52. The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes

Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages

Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion

The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
LADY LAKE, FL
westorlandonews.com

NACA Endorses Corrine Brown for Congress in Orlando Race

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is endorsing Corrine Brown for Congress, representing Orange County in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. It is a crowded Democratic primary election. NACA is the largest HUD-approved nonprofit, community advocacy and homeownership organization in the United States. NACA said the group is encouraging their...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
THE VILLAGES, FL

